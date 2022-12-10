Two church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer County community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Two churches - one from Maryland – have joined forces to provide Christmas cheer for Mercer County residents who need it most.

The Bay Area Church in Annapolis, Maryland and the Maple View Church of Christ in Bluefield, West Virginia dropped off food, wrapped presents, homemade quilts, and more at the Wade Center Friday as part of their “Gifts for Christmas.”

Justin Johnson, the Mission Coordinator for the Wade Center, estimates 500 gifts and 600 bags of food will be distributed to help the effort to ensure no one in the community goes without gifts this Christmas.

“I think it’s not just important for the family members and providing and making sure that need is met, I mean, it’s really a blessing for a kid to have something that day, but also for the community to give back and be able to help and serve one another as that’s truly what we should do is make sure that we’re all together and this is a community,” says Johnson.

This has been a Christmas tradition for the churches for many years and they already have plans for next year

