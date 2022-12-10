“Shop with a Cop” comes to Princeton Walmart

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Friday, the Walmart in Princeton saw the return of “Shop with a Cop.” This annual event saw the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department team up with Starting Point and Child Protect to get gifts to kids less fortunate this Christmas.

“So, this helps children in our... community here in Mercer County who receive services at our Child Protect Office and our Child Protect Office,” says Stephanie Lacy, the Lead Visitation Specialist from Starting Point, “...They fill out... lists that they want, wish lists for Christmas. I’ve printed those out, and I’m going to pass them out to each of the deputies here. They’re going to shop for the children, and then we’re going to wrap them and give the gifts to them in our office.”

Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s department says they are happy to help kids this Christmas season.

“Just wanting to give back to the community. All the guys get a real joy out of getting to come out here and purchase some stuff for the less fortunate children,” says Ruble.

Together, they picked out gifts for twenty children in the area.

This event has been an annual tradition for many years now and police say they have no plans to end the tradition any time soon.

