Princeton Holiday tourney sees two blowouts on Day One

Pikeview Panthers claw Greater Beckley Christain Crusaders; Princeton Tigers muzzle Tazewell Bulldogs
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Princeton, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Princeton Holiday tournament, four teams squared off to potentially win the tournament on Saturday.

The first game at 5:30 was between the Pikeview Panthers and Greater Beckley Christain Crusaders. Game started close but got out of hand quick as Panthers won 97-55.

Second game saw the home team Princeton Tigers maul the Tazewell Bulldogs 115-33.

