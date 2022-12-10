Cool temperatures tonight and tomorrow with overcast skies

Today was chilly with overcast skies blocking out much of the sun’s warmth, and clouds will continue to hang over us moving from tonight to tomorrow. Tonight could see a chance for some more drizzles, but that chance increases heading into tomorrow. Patchy fog may be covering your neck of the woods, so be sure to drive safe tonight and tomorrow early morning.

Tonight we dip into the low 40s and will see mostly clouds and sprinkles. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow spotty showers continue but the chances of any rain start to decrease moving into tomorrow night. We will likely be sitting in the mid to low 40s for most of the day, but early morning and late night could see a drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Tomorrow cloudy skies continue to bring spotty showers (WVVA WEATHER)

Overcast conditions continue into tomorrow, but Monday we can expect some sun and drier conditions throughout the day. This week we are looking at similar temperature conditions ranging from the low 40s to the mid 30s, so make sure to pull out those winter coats!

