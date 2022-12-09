Weekend events happening in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va (WVVA) - There are several events happening this weekend in Wytheville.

Friday: Live music and grand opening of The Millwald Theatre

After months of restoration efforts, on Fri. Dec. 7., the historic Millwald Theatre is open to the public. There will be a live concert for the grand opening event.

There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. (Millwald Theatre Facebook)

There will be live music featuring “Scott Fore with Wayne Henderson and Friends.” Fore is a two time national flatpicking champion and Henderson is a recipient of the national heritage award.

The theatre can seat 500 people, and there are some tickets left. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. Dec. 7. Tickets are $25. Go here to learn more.

There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9 (Millwald Theatre Facebook page)

Saturday: ‘A Candy Cane Christmas at The Homestead.’

On Sat. Dec. 10, there will be a free event at The Homestead Museum.

Schedule of events: 10 a.m.-noon: Figgy Pudding Band with Santa Claus

noon-2 p.m. family craft and ornament making event

noon-2 p.m. open hearth cooking demonstration with refreshments.

There will be a special visit from The Belsnickle, a Christmas figure from traditional German folklore

The event will be held at The Homestead Museum on Sat. Dec. 10. (Homestead Museum)

