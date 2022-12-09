Weekend events happening in Wytheville

There’s a concert at the historic Millwald Theatre on Fri. and crafts and music on Sat.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va (WVVA) - There are several events happening this weekend in Wytheville.

Friday: Live music and grand opening of The Millwald Theatre

After months of restoration efforts, on Fri. Dec. 7., the historic Millwald Theatre is open to the public. There will be a live concert for the grand opening event.

There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.(Millwald Theatre Facebook)

There will be live music featuring “Scott Fore with Wayne Henderson and Friends.” Fore is a two time national flatpicking champion and Henderson is a recipient of the national heritage award.

The theatre can seat 500 people, and there are some tickets left. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. Dec. 7. Tickets are $25. Go here to learn more.

There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9
There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9(Millwald Theatre Facebook page)

Saturday: ‘A Candy Cane Christmas at The Homestead.’

On Sat. Dec. 10, there will be a free event at The Homestead Museum.

Schedule of events: 10 a.m.-noon: Figgy Pudding Band with Santa Claus

noon-2 p.m. family craft and ornament making event

noon-2 p.m. open hearth cooking demonstration with refreshments.

There will be a special visit from The Belsnickle, a Christmas figure from traditional German folklore

For more on upcoming events, go here.

The event will be held at The Homestead Museum on Sat. Dec. 10.
The event will be held at The Homestead Museum on Sat. Dec. 10.(Homestead Museum)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game

Latest News

Christmas tree decorations
Beckley firefighter shares tips on how to avoid decoration-related fires this Christmas
“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell
“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping
Jerry Stacey
WVSP search for missing man out of Bartley, W.Va.