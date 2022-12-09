Weekend events happening in Wytheville
There’s a concert at the historic Millwald Theatre on Fri. and crafts and music on Sat.
WYTHEVILLE, Va (WVVA) - There are several events happening this weekend in Wytheville.
Friday: Live music and grand opening of The Millwald Theatre
After months of restoration efforts, on Fri. Dec. 7., the historic Millwald Theatre is open to the public. There will be a live concert for the grand opening event.
There will be live music featuring “Scott Fore with Wayne Henderson and Friends.” Fore is a two time national flatpicking champion and Henderson is a recipient of the national heritage award.
The theatre can seat 500 people, and there are some tickets left. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. Dec. 7. Tickets are $25. Go here to learn more.
Saturday: ‘A Candy Cane Christmas at The Homestead.’
On Sat. Dec. 10, there will be a free event at The Homestead Museum.
Schedule of events: 10 a.m.-noon: Figgy Pudding Band with Santa Claus
noon-2 p.m. family craft and ornament making event
noon-2 p.m. open hearth cooking demonstration with refreshments.
There will be a special visit from The Belsnickle, a Christmas figure from traditional German folklore
For more on upcoming events, go here.
