Toys for Tots gets check from Grant's Supermarket

“Our company is all about our community and giving back”
Toys for Tots gets check from Grant’s Supermarket
Toys for Tots gets check from Grant’s Supermarket(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Toys for Tots is collecting donations to ensure children get a toy this Christmas. To help this effort, Grants Supermarket has given Toys for Tots a check for $2500.

“Our company is all about our community and giving back, and when it comes to Christmas, we’re all about the kids, says Pam Carter, who works for Grant’s, This year has been a tough one, and I know there are parents and there’s single parents out there that may need a little extra help, so I’m glad that the Toys for Tots are there to help them.”

Carter encourages others to give as well and says, “nothing feels better than giving to someone else.”

