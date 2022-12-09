Seasonable temperatures return to the region today

Temperatures are sitting in the 40s for most this morning, but we won’t warm up much today. High temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. We’ll hold on to some cloudy skies throughout the day and a few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon.

Off and on scattered showers will make their way through our area overnight. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to overcast skies and some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Cloudy skies are expected to stick around tomorrow, and we could see a few isolated showers at times. High temperatures will stay seasonable in the 40s and low 50s. A better chance for some more hit-or-miss showers moves in on Saturday night.

A few more spotty showers are possible on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll hold on to overcast skies. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s once again.

Some drier air will move in early next week. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

It’s not until the middle and end of next week that we’ll see some more widespread precipitation and colder temperatures. There are still a lot of questions regarding the track of this storm so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

