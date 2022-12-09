Princeton-based small business makes hyper-realistic dessert candles

Corner Shop Company
Corner Shop Company(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - One Princeton-based company has found a new hot take in the retail market: Candles! But these aren’t just any candles. They are handmade, hyper-realistic dessert candles.

In January 2022, Courtney Sexton and Matthew Orlicki, co-owners of the Corner Shop Company, started their business as a boutique where they sold clothing and home items. They quickly learned that their wholesale candles were selling out, and in April, they decided to pivot solely toward that market.

“We kind of wanted to do that and put our own spin on it and make them into like desserts cause I really like desserts and I really like candles, so I kind of wanted to combine the idea and make them as realistic as possible,” Sexton shared.

According to the pair, it takes four hours to make one candle...

“So, we have a big melting pot, and we just load it with wax, and we have to let that melt and then do our color and our scents, and I normally put a glittery type of wax in it to make it shimmer when it melts, which makes it just pretty.”

Corner Shop Company offers candle scents like blueberry cheesecake, banana cream pudding and cinnamon rolls. They also offer wax melts and life-size pie candles. Prices range from $11.99 to $32.99.

The shop will be set up at the Mercer Mall on Friday, December 9, until 7 p.m., Saturday, December 10, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. They are also permanently featured at Trophies & More in Princeton.

Their entire candle selection can also be viewed on their website at cornershopco.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kierra Jackson
UPDATE: Princeton PD releases statement on deceased teen
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: murder suspect in custody
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

Latest News

Toys for Tots gets check from Grant’s Supermarket
Toys for Tots gets check from Grant’s Supermarket
They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton
There will be a concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
Millwald Theatre Grand Opening
There will be a concert on Fri. Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Weekend events happening in Wytheville