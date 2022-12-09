Police respond to Bluefied Ave. in Princeton

They responded in the 1000 block of Bluefield Ave. on Thurs. Dec. 8.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - Princeton Police responded to Bluefield Ave. in Princeton, W.Va Thurs. night around 6:30 p.m. There was also an ambulance on scene, and Princeton Fire Dept. responded as well. As of 8 p.m. police cars were still on scene, in the 1000 block.

Neighbors in the area tell WVVA that they “heard a woman screaming.”

We are working to confirm details. This is a developing story, and WVVA will update you as soon as we learn more.

