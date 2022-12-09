Graham High School prepares for G-Men sendoff

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-Men were just one day away from their second straight trip to the state Championship on Friday. The football team last won the big game in 2018.

In the run-up to Saturday’s game however, the school planned a send-off before the team hits the road for Salem, Va. The school is set to provide transportation for students as well.

And while Saturday will be all about the G-Men and their battle for state, the school’s athletic director said support in the stadium will be just as important.

“Our band and cheer teams provide a lot of energy in the stadium,” said Matt Dixon, Graham High School Athletic Director. “We have a pep bus going to leave here at 1:30 with the Graham High School students, and the Graham High School Pep Club will be there, and ready to root on the G-Men along with our community.”

The send-off is set for noon on Saturday, and Dixon added the team will receive a police escort on their way out of town.

