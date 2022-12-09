Dreary weather to last through the weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL 10 AM SATURDAY. A GLAZE TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE IS POSSIBLE WHICH MAY RESULT IN SOME SLIPPERY WALKWAYS, BRIDGES, AND POSSIBLY SOME ROADWAYS.

Scattered showers are possible at times tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Off and on scattered showers will make their way through our area overnight. Some of the higher elevations north of I-64 may be cold enough for some freezing rain to mix in. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to overcast skies and some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Cloudy skies with a few showers are expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloudy skies are expected to stick around tomorrow, and we could see a few isolated showers at times. High temperatures will stay seasonable in the 40s and low 50s. A better chance for some more hit-or-miss showers moves in on Saturday night.

A weak disturbance will bring some more scattered showers on Saturday night and Sunday before some drier air moves in on Monday and Tuesday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more spotty showers are possible on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll hold on to overcast skies. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s once again.

Some drier air will move in early next week. A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will be much colder by the end of next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

It’s not until the middle and end of next week that we’ll see some more widespread precipitation and colder temperatures. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of this storm so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.