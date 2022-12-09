Bo Persinger signs to be a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat
Bo signs on to the Bobcat baseball program as a pitcher and potential catcher
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hico, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although Bo has not played his senior year of baseball, he is already making plans past his career at Midland Trail. Bo is moving over from a Patriot to a Bobcat to join the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats baseball program to pitch and potentially catch.
