Bo Persinger signs to be a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat

Bo signs on to the Bobcat baseball program as a pitcher and potential catcher
Bo Persinger signs to be a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hico, W.Va. (WVVA) - Although Bo has not played his senior year of baseball, he is already making plans past his career at Midland Trail. Bo is moving over from a Patriot to a Bobcat to join the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats baseball program to pitch and potentially catch.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic

Latest News

Bo Persinger signs to be a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat
Bo Persinger signs to be a West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcat
Princeton girl’s basketball loses to Pulaski County
Princeton girl’s basketball loses to Pulaski County
Gracie Oxley commits to Concord soccer
Gracie Oxley commits to Concord soccer
River View Raiders look to raid into Charleston
River View Raiders look to raid into Charleston