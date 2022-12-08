WVSP search for missing man out of Bartley, W.Va.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a missing man out of the Bartley area of McDowell Co.

Jerry Dean Stacey, of Tazewell, was last seen in the Bartley area on Dec. 7.

Stacey was driving what is described as a white 1997 Chevrolet 1500 with Virginia Registration UFJ1882.

Stacey is possibly traveling with a friend Summer Ray.

If anyone has any information on the location of Mr. Stacey contact Senior Trooper K. M. Saddler at the WVSP Welch Detachment 304-436-2101, WVSP Beckley Communications 304-256-6700, or the McDowell County 911 Center 304-436-4106.

