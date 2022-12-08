WVSP search for missing man out of Bartley, W.Va.

Jerry Stacey
Jerry Stacey(West Virginia State Police)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is searching for a missing man out of the Bartley area of McDowell Co.

Jerry Dean Stacey, of Tazewell, was last seen in the Bartley area on Dec. 7.

Stacey was driving what is described as a white 1997 Chevrolet 1500 with Virginia Registration UFJ1882.

Stacey is possibly traveling with a friend Summer Ray.

If anyone has any information on the location of Mr. Stacey contact Senior Trooper K. M. Saddler at the WVSP Welch Detachment 304-436-2101, WVSP Beckley Communications 304-256-6700, or the McDowell County 911 Center 304-436-4106.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game

Latest News

Leaders at Raleigh County’s Emergency Housing Shelter are calling on the public’s help to bring...
Raleigh County’s ‘Sleigh the day’ event to help bring Christmas to children in need
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
Beckley Police Dept. asking for assistance in locating murder suspect
Tazewell County Public Schools
TCPS announces virtual learning days
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s next court appearance will be in March.
UVA shooting suspect appears in court