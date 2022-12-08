TCPS announces virtual learning days

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) announced Thursday that schools will move to their virtual learning platforms for Fri. Dec. 9 and Mon. Dec. 12.

According to a press release, the decision was based on the large increase in the amount of confirmed cases of flu, strep throat, COVID-19, and general respiratory inflammation that has affected the general population.

TCPS superintendent, Dr. Christopher Stacy, also said, “While there is no “outbreak” of any particular illness, the amount of illness is directly impacting our ability to provide transportation and other school functions.”

