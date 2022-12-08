Raleigh County’s ‘Sleigh the day’ event to help bring Christmas to children in need

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders at Raleigh County’s Emergency Housing Shelter are calling on the public’s help to bring Christmas to children in need this holiday season.

On December 17th, the Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) will be hosting its first annual ‘Sleigh the Day’ event from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. They are asking for the public’s help to bring unwrapped gifts and toys for children of all ages.

Organizers said the presents will go to the more than 23 families staying at the shelter, including the children participating in the Early/ Head Start program.

“There has just been a large influx in need this year, more so than ever,” said Exec. Dir. Crystal Alonso on why they decided to host the event. “I just wanted to make sure every kid has a good holiday and that’s why we’re going to Sleigh the Day on December 17th.”

The find the wish lists of participating children, those interested in helping may visit Sleigh The Day — Raleigh County Community Action Association (rccaa.org)

Those interested in contributing may also drop gifts off in advance at the RCCAA headquarters at 111 Willow Lane in Beckley, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.