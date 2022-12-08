Rain once again leads to a soggy evening

Temperatures will start to go down across the area.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is moving back into our area today, leading to another soggy evening tonight. Rain will continue to be pretty widespread until around 10 or 11 PM. After that we will start to see the rain break up a little bit. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid to low 40s now that colder air has settled into the area.

Rain will start to taper off after midnight
Rain will start to taper off after midnight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow temperatures will be back to seasonable levels with highs in the mid 40s. Rain will hold off a little bit in the early morning, but we will start to see showers popping up around 10 AM. Not going to see a lot of widespread rain tomorrow, but rather a couple rounds of scattered showers. Rain will begin to taper off again after midnight, leading to some dry conditions on Saturday.

Tomorrow we will see more showers through the afternoon
Tomorrow we will see more showers through the afternoon(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday we will see highs a little warmer than on Friday. Overcast conditions are expected and we could see an occasional pop-up shower. For the most part though, the rain will be moving in overnight.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game

Latest News

Full Forecast (12/08)
Full Forecast (12/08)
Rain will move back into the region this afternoon as temperatures hover in the 50s.
Here comes the rain... again
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Patchy dense fog could develop tonight
Dry conditions tonight will allow dense fog in parts of the area.