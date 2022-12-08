Rain once again leads to a soggy evening

Rain is moving back into our area today, leading to another soggy evening tonight. Rain will continue to be pretty widespread until around 10 or 11 PM. After that we will start to see the rain break up a little bit. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the mid to low 40s now that colder air has settled into the area.

Rain will start to taper off after midnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow temperatures will be back to seasonable levels with highs in the mid 40s. Rain will hold off a little bit in the early morning, but we will start to see showers popping up around 10 AM. Not going to see a lot of widespread rain tomorrow, but rather a couple rounds of scattered showers. Rain will begin to taper off again after midnight, leading to some dry conditions on Saturday.

Tomorrow we will see more showers through the afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday we will see highs a little warmer than on Friday. Overcast conditions are expected and we could see an occasional pop-up shower. For the most part though, the rain will be moving in overnight.

