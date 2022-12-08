Here comes the rain... again

Widespread rain will push back into the region this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We may be starting off dry this morning, but some more rain will make its way back to our area around lunchtime. Widespread rain will fall through the afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the 50s.

Rain this evening will start to become more hit-or-miss overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s for most tonight.

Some spotty showers are possible at times tomorrow. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to some mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s.

Some off-and-on showers will remain possible as we head into the weekend. This weekend won’t be a washout, but we will have to dodge some showers at times. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s for most on Saturday and Sunday.

Drier air looks to move in early next week; however, a cold front will bring some more unsettled weather for the middle and end of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

