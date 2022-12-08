Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction

A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.(Aguttes Auction House)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.

A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.

An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”

The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.

Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.

The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.

It’s on display in France until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

