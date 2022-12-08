Crafts, cookies and a Christmas themed party!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Virginia Rotary Club is inviting the public to attend a Christmas themed event at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Va. on Mon. Dec. 12.

The event will start at noon and run until 8 p.m. It will include crafts for kids, cookie decorating, games, a wrapping station, soup and sandwiches and more. There will also be live music from 7-8 p.m.

Santa will visit at 5 p.m., and there will be food available from 5-7 p.m.

