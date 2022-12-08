Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice

Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond. (Source: Amber Countryman / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, Mont. (Gray News/TMX) – Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond.

The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek on Monday afternoon and found four horses stuck in a deep pond after falling through the ice.

Firefighters, along with Flathead County Animal Control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and “many neighbors,” worked to rescue the horses, the fire department said.

Videos shared by Amber Countryman show the horses snorting and agitated in the water.

The first rescuers on scene initially tried constructing a ramp and digging a bank in the ice for the horses to climb out.

Rescuers worked together with several lines of rope to pull the animals out of the water one by one.

Fire officials said all four horses were successfully transported for veterinary care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game
School seats
W.Va Dept. of Homeland Security: ‘all calls deemed not credible’

Latest News

The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Judge allows Mississippi execution amid inmates’ lawsuit
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters after Democratic Sen....
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority