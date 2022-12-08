“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes is scheduled to make its return to the historic town this Saturday. Harold Brown, a Bramwell resident and participant in the tour says this has been a favorite tradition for the town for many years adding that every stop on the tour is a showcase of unique Christmas aesthetics, with his home being decorated in traditional Victorian Christmas décor.

“The town is pretty magical when it’s all lit up at night. And one of things that attracted me to Bramwell... when we first moved here was the fact that every town has historic homes, but this whole little downtown is a sort of storybook, and everything is pretty much intact,” says Brown.

The proceeds from the tour will go to support the Bramwell Theater Corporation, an organization that has worked with the town of Bramwell on many other occasions.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.