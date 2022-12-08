“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell

Proceeds from the tour will go to help the Bramwell Theater Corporation
“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell
“Christmas Tour of Homes” returns to Bramwell(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes is scheduled to make its return to the historic town this Saturday. Harold Brown, a Bramwell resident and participant in the tour says this has been a favorite tradition for the town for many years adding that every stop on the tour is a showcase of unique Christmas aesthetics, with his home being decorated in traditional Victorian Christmas décor.

“The town is pretty magical when it’s all lit up at night. And one of things that attracted me to Bramwell... when we first moved here was the fact that every town has historic homes, but this whole little downtown is a sort of storybook, and everything is pretty much intact,” says Brown.

The proceeds from the tour will go to support the Bramwell Theater Corporation, an organization that has worked with the town of Bramwell on many other occasions.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game

Latest News

Tricia and Walter Lee
Man locked in dog cage, couple charged with kidnapping
Jerry Stacey
WVSP search for missing man out of Bartley, W.Va.
Leaders at Raleigh County’s Emergency Housing Shelter are calling on the public’s help to bring...
Raleigh County’s ‘Sleigh the day’ event to help bring Christmas to children in need
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
Beckley Police Dept. asking for assistance in locating murder suspect