Beckley Police Dept. asking for assistance in locating murder suspect

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting that occured on Nov. 23 in the Beckley area.

Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 29, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer.

Thompson is 6′1″, she weighs about 275 lbs., and she has brown hair and green eyes. Her last known address is 105 ½ Truman Avenue Beckley, WV 25801

Thompson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to her arrest.

