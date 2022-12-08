2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lot rent prices are set to increase in December.
Restraining order denied for mobile home park situation
Generic police lights
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-64 West
Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game
Swatting, a new trend of prank calling leaves law enforcement and Independence High School the...
Law enforcement: caller used dangerous ‘swatting’ tactic
School seats
W.Va Dept. of Homeland Security: ‘all calls deemed not credible’

Latest News

Authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a Washington state highway.
Multiple injured in massive car pileup in Washington state
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence