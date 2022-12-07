Wyoming East doubles lead in third quarter to top Pikeview
Warriors outscore Panthers 18-7 in the 3rd
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East and Pikeview was close for a half but the Warriors defense took over after the break.
East was up 28-17 after 16 minutes. The Warriors outscored the Panthers 18-7 in the 3rd quarter to take a 46-24 lead into the 4th quarter.
The Warriors went on to win 63-36.
