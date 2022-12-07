W.Va Dept. of Homeland Security: ‘all calls deemed not credible’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools after reports of an active shooter on campus, according to The West Virginia Dept. of Homeland Security (WVDHS).

The calls came in around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller claimed there was an active shooter on campus or that other violence had taken place.

WVDHS said in a press release that “all calls have been deemed not credible.”

“Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy. “We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.”

At this time, false threats have been made in at least 12 counties including: Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Monongalia, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood counties. In our viewing area, threats have been made in Raleigh and Mercer Counties.

From Raleigh County Schools:

“There have been numerous 911 calls today throughout the state with threats of active shooters in buildings. These calls appear to be coming from out-of-state numbers with false threats,” said David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools “I want to assure everyone we are working with local law enforcement agencies and taking appropriate steps to ensure all students and staff are safe. Again, it appears these are false threats but we will continue to take them seriously and take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

From Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept.:

“Law enforcement agencies received a call about an active shooter at local schools. The caller was later discovered to have originated from out of state. Officers are on scene, and there is no evidence of a shooting or shooter at the school,” said Capt. J.J. Ruble with Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept.

WVVA has confirmed that one of the schools which received threats was Bluefield High School.

We have crews working to learn more in both Raleigh and Mercer Counties. This is a developing story. Stay with WVVA for the latest.

From Morgantown Police Dept.:

“At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, law enforcement officers responded to a report of an active shooter at Morgantown High School. An unidentified male called MECCA 911 and stated that he was a teacher at the school and that seven students had been shot in his classroom. Officers from the Morgantown Police Department and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded and arrived on scene in under two minutes.Officers were able to quickly coordinate with the school resource officer and other staff at Morgantown High School to determine that the call was a hoax, that there had been no shooting, and that no threat was present at the school. Other 911 centers across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have reported receiving similar swatting calls today. The Morgantown Police Department will work with our other local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine the origin of these calls and to identify the individual(s) responsible.”

Law enforcement from several different agencies responded to South Charleston High School and Huntington High School.

“It was found to be a complete hoax. The call was a hoax. This has happened at several schools across the state this morning,” according to Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers

According to the Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers, similar hoax calls were received at education institutions across the country Monday.

“We received a hoax call regarding a shooting at the school (Huntington High School). Of course, our first responders immediately responded and checked out the situation and cleared the school,” said Flowers. “This hoax call actually went out to education institutions across the country today,” said Flowers. “And so, of course, it is under investigation. However, we take every threat very seriously and our emergency responders do as well. They are monitoring the situation at all of our schools today. We do not believe there is any validity to this hoax call at all but they are monitoring the situation at all our schools, being extra vigilant today while this investigation is underway.”

“We have been given the all clear and the school day will continue on a regular schedule,” said Flowers. “Thank you to all our emergency responders for quickly responding to the situation and checking it out. We, of course, always want to put our safety first.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.