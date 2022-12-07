West Virginia’s Christmas City holds week-long Christmas Market

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield City Leaders are encouraging you to spend your dollars downtown at the indoor Christmas Market. You’ll find plenty of gift and decor options there inside the former Landmark Antique Mall.

“We put the Christmas Market on this year because we want people to shop locally and come by and see what all these vendors have. They have Christmas gifts that you can get in. Handmade crafts and candies. And all that money comes back into the local economy.” said Bluefield City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.

Local businesses and vendors are set up at the market selling handmade and locally sourced goods.

We spoke with one vendor who says the profits from the market are helping her in a big way.

“Honestly I think of it as a blessing. Because if it wasn’t for this event here I wouldn’t be able to put Christmas under my kids’ tree. So it’s a wonderful blessing the city is doing.” said Tiffany Carter, one of three Crafty Girls who have a booth set up selling handmade art and homemade food.

Aside from merchants, the Craft Memorial Library is set up offering free crafts for kids and story time with Mrs. Claus.

" It’s just a wonderful way to connect with the kids and allow them to come out, make a craft. It also help the parents. While they’re shopping the kids can be in a safe area doing something so they don’t have to drag them along. " said Craft Library Director Eva McGuire.

With something for everyone, the nearly 30 vendors at the market hope that you will stop by this week and check out everything they have to offer.

The market takes place 6-8 today and tomorrow and 6-10 Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.