The weather is on repeat today

Some widespread rain will push through our area this morning and into the early afternoon hours. The rain could be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. Rain will become spottier later this afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll stay mild today with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.

Some hit-or miss showers are possible tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing late. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s and low 50s overnight.

Rounds of rain will continue to move across our region throughout the rest of the workweek. A widespread 1-2″ of rain is expected between now and Friday evening with some locally higher amounts possible. This rain will fall over the course of several days, so flooding isn’t a major concern, but I’m not going to rule out some very localized flooding issues.

Showers will become spottier this weekend and colder air will funnel into the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to top off in the 40s and low 50s early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

