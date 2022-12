RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 10:45 a.m.: an accident on I-64 West near Exit 129 has both Westbound lanes closed.

Raleigh Co. Dispatch confirmed that the accident involves a single tractor trailer.

Beaver Fire Dept., Jancare ambulance, and the Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

