Salvation Army in Beckley weathering tough fundraising season

By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Salvation Army in Beckley is in the midst of a tough fundraising season for its annual kettle campaign. With just a couple weeks left until Christmas, organizers say donations into the kettles are significantly down.

“People are doing the best they can with gas prices the way they are,” said David Burch, one of six bell ringers this year.

According to Maj. Ronald Mott, the ringers are only allowed to collect funds at six locations this year due to a decline in participating stores.

“The rest of the stores have told us nationally, no. So we’re down to Just the two Walmart locations, Sam’s Club, and the mall.”

Last year, Maj. Mott said the organization took a $50,000 hit in collections. This year, the kettles are down another 70 percent from how much they had collected at this time last year.

“Every little bit helps,” said Maj. Mott. “If you have a penny, throw a penny in.”

Despite the decline in giving, Maj. Mott said there is an increase in need. He said the organization has had a hundred additional applications for their annual Angel Tree program to buy presents for children in need. He said angels can still be picked up inside the entrance at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.

Whether people are shopping at the mall or passing by one of their kettles, he is asking people who are able to dig a little bit deeper to help those in need this year.

“Before the bell ringers go out, we pray over them and pray that when people go out, it will soften their hearts to give more.”

