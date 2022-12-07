Raleigh County law enforcement sees uptick in domestic violence cases across holiday season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For many, the holiday season is a time for family and fun; for some, it can be a living nightmare.

Corporal Ryan Cuevas is a Domestic Violence Officer with the Beckley Police Department. On average, he deals with 10 domestic violence cases a month, but he says he’s seen this number nearly double during the holiday season.

“You have the stress from the holidays, the financial stuff. The drinking upticks always during the holidays, and then you have family coming in, which exacerbates everything,” Cuevas explained. “Volatile personalities sometimes don’t mix, and you’ll have domestic violence, ranging from...simple verbal domestic, all the way to domestic battery, domestic assault, strangulation.”

From July 2021 to July 2022, the Beckley PD saw roughly 120 domestic violence-related arrests.

And their efforts aren’t slowing down.

“We’re not taking a back seat during the holidays,” said Cuevas. “Beckley is patrolling 24 hours a day. We are going to respond to any domestic incident. We always get calls from a third-party caller...They live in an apartment complex, and they hear something going on. We are going to respond and check that out and make sure whatever victim- male, female- that they’re okay.”

But what happens after law enforcement steps off the scene?

This is where resource centers come into play. This includes AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center. AWAY provides victims and survivors of domestic violence with resources, including temporary shelter, counseling and safety planning, to name a few.

Reginia Thomas, Executive Director of AWAY, says the agency has 24/7 outreach centers in Raleigh, Fayette Summers and Nicholas Counties.

“Our advocates play such a huge role in helping these victims get out of these relationships with the abusers, and then some of them are lifelong that, you know, we keep in touch with them throughout that they want to reach out to us and maybe get different services.”

Thomas continued, explaining that all of AWAY’s services are free of charge and confidential. She also says if their agency doesn’t have the services you need, they will put you in direct contact with an agency or center that does.

To reach AWAY’s 24-hour crisis hotline, call 304-255-2559 or visit www.awaywv.org.

