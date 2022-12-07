Mercer County Schools receive school shooter threat hoax

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A state-wide hoax comes to Mercer County.

“We responded as if normal, prepared to do whatever we had to do to neutralize that type of situation. But thank God it was a false alarm.” said Chief of Bluefield, WV Police Dennis Dillow.

The false alarm started with a call around 10 AM Wednesday to the Bluefield, WV PD. The call stated there was a threat of an active shooter on campus at Bluefield High School.

“We went on lockdown for about ten minutes or so as they walked the building and we found there was no threat and everything’s safe. So we are off of lock down and back to normal at Bluefield High School.” said Principal Mike Collins.

Through the threat was deemed a haox, the Bluefield, WV PD says they will continue to monitor the situation.

“They are going to be taking precautions in case this is some sort of a see how we respond type deal.” said Dillow

Bluefield High was not the only school that received these threatening calls Wednesday.

“It’s occurring all over the state. They’re trying to get to the bottom where these complaints are coming in from. We want to encourage anyone that if they see something abnormal to please call the police department and let us know.” said Dillow.

The Bluefield, WV PD number is 304-327-6101.

Dillow added that his department has been in contact with all the schools in his jurisdiction about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.