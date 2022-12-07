Medical marijuana dispensary to open Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new medical marijuana dispensary is set to open on Friday in Beckley.

‘The Landing’ is located at 2810 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Uptown. With this being its 5th location, the dispensary’s staff said it is the only 100-percent West Virginia based medical marijuana business in the state.

At its grand opening set for Friday, the dispensary will have a trained physician on site to help those with pre-exiting conditions navigate the process. Vice President of Sales, Rob McCourt, invites anyone to come out on Friday to learn more about their services.

“I think a lot of legacy users, folks who have tried cannabis in the past before the medical program existed maybe didn’t know they were treating certain symptoms. This program gives those people and those who are new to cannabis more reliable access that will achieve more consistent outcomes.”

There will also be a 20 percent off discount to card carrying customers who come out to Friday’s grand opening.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.