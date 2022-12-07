Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s last performance of the year pays homage to historical Appalachian Christmas

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Christmas season, the Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) in Lewisburg will pay homage to its heritage with a brand-new performance.

“Mountain Home Christmas” is a historical and musical retelling of the holidays in Appalachia.

Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director for GVT, says a lot of research was put into the show.

“We’ve worked with the state archives, the historical society, the Storytellers of West Virginia, so all the stories being told on stage are pulled from real, historical documents, letters, magazines, postcards written to home from the war,” Lapping shared. “It really is just a beautiful piece just celebrating all the great feels of the season here in our home state.”

The play will run Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, as well as Wednesday, December 14, through Saturday, December 17. Tickets are $32 for general audience.

To learn more, visit gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.

