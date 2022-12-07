Dry conditions tonight will allow dense fog in parts of the area.

We are still seeing rounds of rain through the evening tonight. By midnight however, we are looking at a little bit of a break from the rain. We could still see an isolated shower or two pop up, but most of us will just be seeing overcast conditions. Fog is going to be a big factor tonight as we’ve already seen some low-lying clouds. Tonight we could see some patchy dense fog in parts of the area,

Patchy dense fog could develop tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we start out with cloudy skies and only a few pop-up showers. By lunchtime though we are looking at more rain to be moving in. Rain will continue to be steady throughout the day. Highs tomorrow reaching into the mid 50s as we start to see a cooling trend. By Friday temperatures will be back in the 40s.

Rain will begin again tomorrow afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Getting a look at the weekend, rain will begin to taper off bringing us dry conditions on Saturday. We could still see a pop-up shower or two. Sunday we’ll see a slightly higher chance for rain. Highs on the weekend staying in the upper 40s.

