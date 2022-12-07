Classic Christmas Cartoons will take the Raleigh Playhouse screen this weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This Saturday, December 10, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be showing classic Christmas cartoons.

The event was coordinated by Dave Humphreys with the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. He says it will work to supply children with presents, while giving attendees some Christmas nostalgia. All the cartoons to be featured were made between the early 1900s and 1950s.

“You know, animation is just something I’m passionate about and so helping kids and families in general,” he said. “It’s just kind of a common ground for everyone, and, hopefully, people will see that you can have a great time helping kids and families in the region.”

The event is set to begin at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are $10, or you can donate a new and unopened toy of the same value. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

All of the proceeds go toward the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

