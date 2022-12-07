Bluefield Arts Center buys grand piano

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield Arts Center can now officially add piano playing to its repertoire. The Bluefield Historical Society has purchased a grand piano from the estate of Donny and Eleanor Kensinger to use in the Arts Center. They hope this piano will make the Art Center an even better venue for concerts, plays, and weddings.

“Well, you can hear it as we speak. It’s wonderful, and it’s a great opportunity because there are many concerts and groups that we bring in that you would have to rent a piano for them to use. A lot of concerts, you couldn’t even rent this, the quality of piano that we have here. So, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for this building and for this community,” says Linda Whalen, a member of Bluefield Historical Society.

The Historical Society hopes the community will donate to help cover the costs of this purchase, adding that donations of $250 or more will receive a plaque in their honor.

