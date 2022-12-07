Apartment resident concerned over elevator issues

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A resident living in a multi-story apartment building on North Eighth Street in Princeton says the elevator in his building has been down since last week and he’s unsure of when it will be fixed.

He doesn’t want to be identified but says he is handicapped and is unable to use the stairs. He says the building is owned by Property Management Solutions. He says others in the building are in the same situation that he is in.

He says he contacted someone on the property management and was told the elevator may not be fixed until next next week. He says judging by his phone call with the property officials he’s not optimistic it will be fixed by then.

“I have someone on the way here from the VA that’s going to pick me up and help me get down stairs. It makes it very hard to get up and down the steps to even get to something like the grocery store,” said the resident.

We reached out to Property Management Solutions for comment but did not hear back.

