Unsettled weather is expected through the rest of the week

Rounds of rain will move through our region over the next several days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few showers are falling across the region this morning. Rain will become more widespread later this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for most this afternoon despite the rain and cloud cover.

Rain will become more widespread later this morning and into the afternoon hours as high...
Rain will become more widespread later this morning and into the afternoon hours as high temperatures climb into the 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Off and on rain will fall at times overnight. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the upper 40s and 50s tonight.

Rain will fall at times overnight and we'll stay mild with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Rain will fall at times overnight and we'll stay mild with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Rounds of rain will continue to push through our area for the rest of the week. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected between now and Friday with some locally higher amounts possible. This rain will fall over the course of several days, so flooding isn’t a major concern, but I’m not going to rule out some very localized flooding issues.

A widespread 1-3" of rain is expected to fall across our region through the end of the workweek.
A widespread 1-3" of rain is expected to fall across our region through the end of the workweek.(WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will become spottier this weekend and colder air will funnel into the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll stay mild this week, but temperatures will decline this weekend and into next week.
We'll stay mild this week, but temperatures will decline this weekend and into next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

That cooling trend will continue into next week and we’ll stay unsettled as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Fitzgerald, Keedan Vanfossen, Aavrye Hines & Alex Hines
UPDATE: Several arrests made after individuals break into Peterstown business
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Kelly Jo Beasley
Tazewell Police search for missing woman
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Two dead in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident
“Don’t let that happen to you,” Mother of Da’ja Davis remembers her life
‘Don’t let that happen to you:’ Mother of Da’Ja Davis remembers her life

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Temperatures will only drop into the low 40s / upper 30s.
Rain settles in tonight and sticks with us for the next few days.
Full Weather (12/05)
Full Weather (12/05)
Rain will move into the region overnight.
Cloudy skies today will lead to rain overnight