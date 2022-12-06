Unsettled weather is expected through the rest of the week

A few showers are falling across the region this morning. Rain will become more widespread later this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 50s for most this afternoon despite the rain and cloud cover.

Off and on rain will fall at times overnight. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the upper 40s and 50s tonight.

Rounds of rain will continue to push through our area for the rest of the week. A widespread 1-3″ of rain is expected between now and Friday with some locally higher amounts possible. This rain will fall over the course of several days, so flooding isn’t a major concern, but I’m not going to rule out some very localized flooding issues.

Showers will become spottier this weekend and colder air will funnel into the area. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most on Saturday and Sunday.

That cooling trend will continue into next week and we’ll stay unsettled as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

