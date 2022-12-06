Search continues for missing McDowell County man

RAYSAL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wayne Adams was last seen leaving his mother’s house in the Bartley/English area on foot on Thanksgiving. He told her he would return later that night, but was never heard from again.

After three days of no contact from Adams, his family contacted the police and began searching the wooded areas near where he was last seen. When Adams left his mother’s he was wearing a tan leather jacket, flannel and jeans. The family says they feel they have searched everywhere they can think of and are now beginning to go back over areas they have already searched.

His family says he was a trusting, kind person and it is very unlike him to go this long without contacting his family.

“He was nice to everybody. He had the biggest heart. He’s got the biggest heart of anybody I know. He was a good person. We all loved him. We just want him home.” said his daughter Jamie.

His family urges that any information can help, especially is you saw someone walking along the road outside of War and Raysal on Thanksgiving.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Wayne Adams to call the West Virginia State Police at Welch at 304-436-2102.

