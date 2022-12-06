Rain continues tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will be mild sitting in the 50s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have been pretty warm so far today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Some of us stayed considerably cooler with lots of off and on rain showers. Tonight we will see more of the same with rain at times. Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the upper 50s / low 40s. Some of us could see some heavier rain tonight. By the end of the week we could see up to 2 inches from all this rain.

Temperatures tonight will stay in the 50s. Over 20 degrees above normal.
We will see rain continue tonight.
Tomorrow we will see more of the same. Rain will be more prolific in the morning hours, with the potential for some clearing by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be reaching into the 60s at times. Temperatures will be very mild through Thursday. We could see some heavy rain at times.

Rain tomorrow will be the heaviest in the morning.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, rain will continue to plague us until the weekend. By Saturday we are looking at some overcast conditions that might bring some rain showers to parts of our area, but things are trending warmer for the beginning of next week, so the wintry mix might hold off.

