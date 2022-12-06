Princeton Police Dept. search for missing teen

Kierra Jackson
Kierra Jackson(The Aware Foundation)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Police Dept. are searching for a missing teen.

Kierra Jackson, 14, of Princeton, has been missing since Sat. Dec. 3.

She was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink “UA” letters, and black crocs.

Kierra is 5′9″, She weighs about 200 Lbs, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Kierra’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.

