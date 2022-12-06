Preparations underway to open Beckley warming center

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Preparations are underway to open the warming center in Beckley. With temperatures expected to drop over the next ten days, volunteers were hard at work on Tuesday morning setting up the site.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Exec. Dir. Trena Dacal is asking anyone interested in volunteering to contact her office at (304) 253-2111. The organization hosts the warming center each year along with several area churches.

With the windchill factored in, the site will likely be open any night the temperature drops below 15 degrees provided there are enough volunteers.

“Today, cots have been picked up by the New Vision Depot. And they’re being assembled. Blanket kits are being set up so we’ll be prepared and mobilized in the event that we need to open up the shelter,” said Dacal.

She said those in need of a night in from the cold do not need to meet any income requirements. They simply must follow the rules -- and that means no drugs or alcohol.

“Whether they’re without electricity due to a payment issue or because of an outage. For whatever reason, if you don’t have a warm place to stay, the warming center will be available to use.”

Dacal said the openings will be posted on the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page and on a sign outside the church. She said Raleigh County 911 will also be notified any night the center is open.

According to Rev. Betsy Evans with the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, the need out there for the service is great. She said more than 200 people came through the shelter last year on 19 different nights. “This is a community-wide event. I was moved to tears last year just because of the generosity of the community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering time, money, or supplies may contact the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

The warming center will also be having a fundraiser on Sunday, December 18, a 2 p.m., at its location on South Heber Street. Singer-storyteller Donna Todd will be performing. The cost of admission, $20, will benefit the shelter.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.