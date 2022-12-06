Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Fitzgerald, Keedan Vanfossen, Aavrye Hines & Alex Hines
UPDATE: Several arrests made after individuals break into Peterstown business
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Kelly Jo Beasley
Tazewell Police search for missing woman
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident
“Don’t let that happen to you,” Mother of Da’ja Davis remembers her life
‘Don’t let that happen to you:’ Mother of Da’Ja Davis remembers her life

Latest News

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in...
Federal judge OKs Oregon’s new high-capacity magazine ban
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The suspect was formally charged Tuesday with 305 counts in the Club Q mass shooting.
Club Q suspect charged on 305 counts
Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial deliberated for a second day Tuesday.
Trump Org. jury seeks clarity as deliberations continue
Craig Sicknick, left, brother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted...
Jan. 6 ‘heroes’ honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob