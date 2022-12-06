Gov. Youngkin announces approved funding for Virginia’s small businesses, Early-Stage start-ups, and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin(NBC12)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - On Tues. Dec. 6, Gov. Youngkin announced that Virginia has been approved for up to $230 million by the federal U.S. Department of the Treasury under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program to accelerate the formation and growth of entrepreneurial businesses across the Commonwealth.

“Start-ups and small businesses are critical to our future and job creation. This initiative will expand our existing funding programs for companies with high potential for rapid growth and significant economic development,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We must have an economy that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship across the Commonwealth because new businesses create opportunities that lift up all Virginians.”

To read the full press release, click here.

