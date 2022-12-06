In Focus: 2023 international world championship event to be held in W.Va

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Dec. 4 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on the 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) world championship event. It will be held July 2023 in the city of Buckhannon, in Upshur County.

This is only the second time in the event’s history that it’s being held in the U.S. Randy Sanders, the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee President, shared more information on the preparations for this event.



