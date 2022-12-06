In Focus: 2023 international world championship event to be held in W.Va

It’s set for July in the city of Buckhannon
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Dec. 4 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on the 2023 World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) world championship event. It will be held July 2023 in the city of Buckhannon, in Upshur County.

This is only the second time in the event’s history that it’s being held in the U.S. Randy Sanders, the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee President, shared more information on the preparations for this event.

To learn more information, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

