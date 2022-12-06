EPA official visits McDowell County to discuss clean water access

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rosa Runyon’s home in McDowell County was the first stop for EPA leader Michael Regan. Runyon was recently connected to the McDowell County PSD. It was a 20 year wait for her to get clean drinking water. Before that, Runyon says her only water source was from pipes tapping into an abandoned coal mine behind her house.

“If it freezes up I had no way of getting it unthawed. My son when he lived here would go up when it would freeze up, take a torch and go up there and ever so far and unthaw the water. But we had to leave it running all the time,” said Runyon, who lives in Premiere.

Runyon says she thought about finding a new place to live before getting clean water here. For some, Runyon is lucky. One man has waited twice as long and still lives without access to clean water in his home. For Sonny Barton, it’s been forty years of hard work getting water.

“It’s rough hauling it. We gotta haul it then put it in our systems and then pump it to the house. We gotta haul our drinking water separately,” said Barton.

Barton says he gets his drinking water from a spring and water for other uses out of a creek. He says right now the creek water has tested positive for fecal contamination.

“We need help with the water system, we need it. I know they got the funding. They just need to turn them loose,” said Barton.

Those with water access have to rely on treatment plants like the one in Kimball. However the plant is badly deteriorated and leaks water from not only the inside but the outside too. The administrator for the EPA says the inflation reduction act among other pieces of legislation could help the county.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law and the goal of the president and me as administrator of the EPA is to ensure that everybody has access to clean drinking water. It’s not a privilege, it’s a right,” said Regan.

Regan says this year West Virginia is set to receive 83-million dollars from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help with water projects. He says three of those in McDowell County are high are on the list.

