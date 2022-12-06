Christmas Tree honors coal miners at Bluefield Inn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of National Miners Day we are highlighting a special Christmas Tree that is featured at the Bluefield Inn.

The tree was purchased at an auction for United Way and features many coal miner related ornaments. On the tree there are vintage photos of miners, ornaments made of coal and quotes honoring coal miners.

Owner Kitt McCarthy says the tree is a way to honor the mining heritage of Bluefield, WV.

“It’s just such a representation of the area. You know we are coal town, coal mining. There is the railroad too. But still I think it is so representative. I have people coming in from all over the country, all over the world actually. So it’s kind of fun to have something that show’s what we are.” said McCarthy.

Aside from the tree there is a basket that holds antique Company Scrip, vintage mining boots and a train carved entirely from coal.

