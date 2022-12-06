Bluefield,VA moves Christmas Parade date to line up with G-Men State Championship game

Graham G-men advance to VHSL state championship
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield has moved the date of its Christmas Parade to line up with the hopeful win of Graham’s G-Men at the state championships.

“I think it will bring the community in to be even more excited for the parade because you will have the Graham G-Men there. Who have won Regional’s and the Districts and all that and hopefully the State Championship. And it will just pump the crowd even more.” said interim Co-Town Manager Kim Hernandez.

The parade will now take place on December 17 at 6 PM. Cars will line up at the old Kroger parking lot and travel through town to Jack Asbury Square. The square boasts all new Christmas lights, including a larger than life snowflake for the town’s designation as “Virginia’s Snowiest Town”

The town is still accepting applications for its float contest. Winners will receive cash prizes, find out all the details here.

