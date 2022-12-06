All involved safe after car crashes into Raleigh Co. apartment complex

Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex
Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex(WVVA)
By Annie Moore
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Everyone is safe after a car smashed through an apartment in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning.

According to the tenant, it happened at the Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex in Mount Hope on Pamela Street. The tenant said his grandmother’s breaks went out as she was attempting to park the car in front of the complex. Fortunately, he said he was home at the time in the shower and was able to make sure she was able to make it out of the vehicle safely.

He said she was shaken by the incident but unharmed. Right now, there’s no word yet on what caused the Chevy Equinox’s brakes to give out.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Fitzgerald, Keedan Vanfossen, Aavrye Hines & Alex Hines
UPDATE: Several arrests made after individuals break into Peterstown business
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Kelly Jo Beasley
Tazewell Police search for missing woman
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: Victims identified in Bramwell-area motor vehicle accident
“Don’t let that happen to you,” Mother of Da’ja Davis remembers her life
‘Don’t let that happen to you:’ Mother of Da’Ja Davis remembers her life

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin announces approved funding for Virginia’s small businesses, Early-Stage start-ups, and Entrepreneurial Ecosystems
Missing: Wayne Adams
Search continues for missing McDowell County man
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
UVA awards posthumous degrees to 3 football players
Kierra Jackson
Princeton Police Dept. search for missing teen