All involved safe after car crashes into Raleigh Co. apartment complex

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Everyone is safe after a car smashed through an apartment in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning.

According to the tenant, it happened at the Oakmont Greene Apartment Complex in Mount Hope on Pamela Street. The tenant said his grandmother’s breaks went out as she was attempting to park the car in front of the complex. Fortunately, he said he was home at the time in the shower and was able to make sure she was able to make it out of the vehicle safely.

He said she was shaken by the incident but unharmed. Right now, there’s no word yet on what caused the Chevy Equinox’s brakes to give out.

