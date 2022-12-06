Adopt a senior citizen this holiday season

The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens is helping seniors achieve their wish list.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Dec. 6, 2022
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, AASC, is in need of your help this holiday season.

They are asking you to adopt a senior citizen this holiday and help them make their wish list come true.

The AASC has around 17 senior citizens who are still in need of adoption.

The Agency has been doing this Silver Angel Tree project since 2011 and hope to continue it for many years to come.

The Executive Assistant Caleb Perkins says it’s extremely important to the seniors who are still awaiting adoption.

“The Silver Angel Tree is really important because many seniors they go without, and they don’t want to ask for assistance. They don’t want to ask for those things they have need of or maybe they don’t ask for things they may want. So, to be able to go in and show love in this time, in this holiday season, the seniors are so appreciative, and they are so thankful to know they aren’t forgotten and that there is someone thinking of them,” said Caleb Perkins, Executive Assistant, Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens.

If anyone wants to adopt a senior, you can do so by calling 276-964-4915.

For more information you can click here (6) Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens | Facebook

